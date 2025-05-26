Woman killed while trying to get through gate in Creston
By KAREN VELIE
A woman trying to get through a driveway gate in Creston was crushed and killed by her own vehicle on Sunday afternoon.
Shortly after 5 p.m., 64-year-old Valerie White was attempting to enter a gate when she stepped out of her 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck to assess the keypad. She left the truck in neutral and did not put on the emergency break.
The truck then rolled back over White, trapping he beneath the vehicle and causing fatal injuries.
