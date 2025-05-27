A look at San Luis Obispo County rainfall totals, reservoir levels

May 27, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Rainfall totals in San Luis Obispo County are slightly below average in most areas of the county with totals running between 66% to slightly over 100% average yearly rainfall, according to SLO County. After several years of heavy rains, local reservoir levels remain healthy.

Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.

Rainfall totals from July 1 through May 27, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 9.30 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 9.22 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 15,14 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 11.96 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 11.30 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 9.04 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Paso Robles – 9.71 inches to date – average 14.08 inches

Rocky Butte – 34.91 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 12.81 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 12.09 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 13.13 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon – 6.57 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 9.39 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 95,2%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 61%, SLO and Monterey counties

Lopez Lake at 91.5%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir at 65%, SLO County

Cachuma Lake at 86%, Santa Barbara County

Gibraltar Reservoir 84%, Santa Barbara County

Jameson Reservoir 98%, Santa Barbara County

San Antonio Lake at 71%, Monterey County

Oroville Dam 90%, Butte County

Trinity Lake at 90%, Trinity County

Don Pedro Reservoir at 90%, Mariposa County

New Melones Lake at 83%, Calaveras County

Shasta Dam at 96%, Shasta County

San Luis Reservoir at 88%, Merced County

