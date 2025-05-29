Santa Barbara County detectives searching for robbery suspects

May 29, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for a group of suspects who allegedly robbed two teens in Isla Vista Tuesday evening.

shortly before 7 p.m., a caller reported a robbery in the 6800 block of Fortuna Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke with two juvenile male victims who said they had fled to a nearby Home Depot after being robbed, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Three or four male suspects had approached them and demanded their property, the victims said. One suspect allegedly lifted his sweatshirt and displayed a black handgun tucked in his waistband.

A second suspect brandished a knife and told the victims he would kill them. The victims tried to flee, but the suspects physically assaulted them and stole property from them, according to the sheriff’s office. The teens did not request medical assistance at the scene.

The juvenile victims described the suspects as Hispanic males who were all wearing masks. The suspect who brandished the knife was reportedly wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black Dickies-style pants. The other suspects, including the one who displayed the firearm, were reportedly wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black Dickies-style pants.

Deputies searched the area for the suspects but did not find them. Investigators ask that anyone who may have information about the case contact sheriff’s setectives at (805) 681-4150.

