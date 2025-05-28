Atascadero police dismantle drug dealing operation

May 27, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Following a month-long investigation, Atascadero police offices dismantled a large-scale drug distribution operation operating in North San Luis Obispo County, police said.

After months of work, officers served a search warrant on the 3400 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles. The search led to a second search at a storage unit in the 3400 block of Park Street in Paso Robles.

During the searches, detectives seized:

• 16 grams of cocaine

• 8.14 pounds of fentanyl

• 12.2 ounces of methamphetamine

• 1.2 pounds of heroin

• Three handguns, one of which was confirmed to be stolen and one replica handgun

The total estimated street value of the seized narcotics is approximately $178,000.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Edgar Diego Mendoza of Paso Roble for conspiracy, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of stolen property and committing a felony while on bail or release.

In addition, officer booked 36-year-old Maria Alvarez Lemus of Paso Robles into the county jail on charges of possession of narcotics for sale and conspiracy.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...