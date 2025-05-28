Atascadero police dismantle drug dealing operation
May 27, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Following a month-long investigation, Atascadero police offices dismantled a large-scale drug distribution operation operating in North San Luis Obispo County, police said.
After months of work, officers served a search warrant on the 3400 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles. The search led to a second search at a storage unit in the 3400 block of Park Street in Paso Robles.
During the searches, detectives seized:
• 16 grams of cocaine
• 8.14 pounds of fentanyl
• 12.2 ounces of methamphetamine
• 1.2 pounds of heroin
• Three handguns, one of which was confirmed to be stolen and one replica handgun
The total estimated street value of the seized narcotics is approximately $178,000.
Officers arrested 35-year-old Edgar Diego Mendoza of Paso Roble for conspiracy, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of stolen property and committing a felony while on bail or release.
In addition, officer booked 36-year-old Maria Alvarez Lemus of Paso Robles into the county jail on charges of possession of narcotics for sale and conspiracy.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines