Man arrested after lighting homeless person’s blanket on fire

May 26, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 29-year-old man is in jail after he allegedly set a blanket with a homeless person lying underneath it on fire in Santa Barbara on Monday morning.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., the suspect allegedly set the blanket on fire on the 500 block of E. Yanonali Street, in an area where several homeless people sleep. A passerby put out the fire.

While the victim’s blanket and clothes were burned, they were not injured.

Officers identified the suspect as Joshua Woodruff, who they arrested and booked in the Santa Barbara Main Jail on charges of assault and arson. He remains in jail with his bail set at $55,000.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...