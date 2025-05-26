Inmate dies at San Luis Obispo County Jail

May 26, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 59-year-old man died at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on Sunday afternoon. The man had been in custody for three days.

During regular cell checks, jail staff discovered Brent Perucca of San Luis Obispo was in medical distress. Custody and nursing staff attempted to render medical aid and CPR.

Paramedics pronounced Perucca dead at 4:30 p.m.

On May 23, San Luis Obispo officers arrested Perucca for theft of an access card, hard drug possession, resisting arrest and possession of paraphernalia.

Officers took Perucca to a hospital for medical clearance for chronic long-term health issues. Perucca was at the hospital for several hours for testing and examination before officers booked him in the SLO County Jail.

Perucca’s criminal history includes more than 20 jail stays.

Medical staff performed an autopsy on Monday morning with results pending. No foul play is suspected.

