Fire burns four acres near Pismo Beach, preserve temporary closed
November 6, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A fire near Pismo Beach burned four acres on Tuesday evening, leading to the temporary closure of the Pismo Preserve, according to Cal Fire.
Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a fire burning on a hillside next to Highway 101. Firefighters arrived to find a three acre fire burning up a hillside in the Pismo Preserve.
The fire spread to four acres before firefighters extinguished the blaze.
