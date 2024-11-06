Fire burns four acres near Pismo Beach, preserve temporary closed

November 6, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A fire near Pismo Beach burned four acres on Tuesday evening, leading to the temporary closure of the Pismo Preserve, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a fire burning on a hillside next to Highway 101. Firefighters arrived to find a three acre fire burning up a hillside in the Pismo Preserve.

The fire spread to four acres before firefighters extinguished the blaze.

