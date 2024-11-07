San Luis Obispo selects new assistant city manager

November 6, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Following the appointment of former Assistant City Manager Whitney McDonald as the city’s chief executive, San Luis Obispo has hired a new assistant city manager, Scott Collins.

Collins currently serves the community as the Executive Director of the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo and has served in executive leadership positions in local governments across the Central Coast.

“Scott has a proven record of being an inclusive, collaborative, and innovative local leader,” said City Manager Whitney McDonald. “His wealth of experience at the local level of government across the Central Coast will be invaluable to the City of San Luis Obispo. I look forward to Scott joining our team and contributing significantly to our community through transparency, collaboration, and strong relationships while leading initiatives that will enhance the City’s success.”

Collins reports directly to, and was appointed by, City Manager McDonald. In this role, Collins will be responsible for oversight of operations for the city’s community service group, including supervising the department directors for the Community Development, Parks and Recreation, Public Works, and Utilities departments.

