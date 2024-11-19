Morro Bay police arrest wanted woman for drugs, DUI

November 19, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A Morro Bay police officer pulled over a wanted 33-year-old woman on Saturday for driving under the influence of drugs with methamphetamine in the vehicle.

After an officer pulled over the woman, she refused a request to search her vehicle, However, as she was getting out of the vehicle she dropped paraphernalia in front of the officer.

The Atascadero Police Department assisted through the help of a K9 specialized in narcotics detection. The K9 alerted on the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle and found approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine. In addition, the driver was deemed to be under the influence while driving and earned herself a DUI charge as well.

Officer booked Kimberly Denise Terrill in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on multiple drug charges, DUI, and her outstanding warrant. Her vehicle was also towed and removed from the roadway.

