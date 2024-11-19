Over 2,000 PG&E customers without power in San Luis Obispo County
November 19, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Power outages in Cambria and Atascadero have left more than 2,000 PG&E customers in San Luis Obispo County without power on Tuesday morning.
At 7:08 a.m., 53 PG&E customers lost power in Cambria. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 10:45 a.m. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.
In Atascadero, the power went out for 1,993 PG&E customers at 9 15 a.m. The power is expected to be restored by 1:45 p.m.
