Candidate for this week’s dumbest criminal in Pismo Beach

November 19, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Pismo Beach officers arrested a wanted woman transporting a large amount of methamphetamine in a vehicle illegally parked early Saturday morning, now a candidate for this week’s dumbest criminal.

Shortly before midnight, a Pismo Beach office contacted the 42-year-old occupant of a vehicle parked in a no parking zone of the Bluffs parking lot. Officers then discovered Nachole Danae Castellanos of San Luis Obispo had a felony warrant for her arrest.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found nearly a pound of suspected methamphetamine, shotgun ammunition, and items indicating the sale of drugs.

Officers booked Castellanos in San Luis Obispo County Jail on the warrant, as well as fresh charges relating to drug sales, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and committing a felony while on bail.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...