Plan to shorten Cayucos Pier because of storm damage

November 1, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

In order to protect the integrity of the Cayucos Pier, San Luis Obispo County plans to remove the last 15-feet of the pier.

During a storm on Feb. 20, pilings at the end of the pier were washed away after a large log hit the end of the pier. San Luis Obispo County then hired an engineering firm to study the damage.

The plan now is to remove the last 15-feet of the pier and to replace the end railing. The rest of the pier is in good shape, according to San Luis Obispo County.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...