Friends, family seek help finding missing Atascadero man
October 31, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Family and friends of Todd Pinion are seeking the public’s help finding the Atascadero man.
Todd Pinion was last seen walking in Atascadero on Oct. 23. Pinion is 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build and long brown hair.
Pinion generally took his dog Spock everywhere he went. Spock was found deceased on the Cuesta Grade.
Anyone who can provide information on Pinion’s whereabouts is asked to call the Atascadero Police Department (805) 461-5051.
