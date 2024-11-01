Friends, family seek help finding missing Atascadero man

October 31, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Family and friends of Todd Pinion are seeking the public’s help finding the Atascadero man.

Todd Pinion was last seen walking in Atascadero on Oct. 23. Pinion is 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build and long brown hair.

Pinion generally took his dog Spock everywhere he went. Spock was found deceased on the Cuesta Grade.

Anyone who can provide information on Pinion’s whereabouts is asked to call the Atascadero Police Department (805) 461-5051.

