Which candidates are leading in San Luis Obispo County races?

November 8, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The battle between incumbent Sharon Roden and challenger Kris Beal for the Paso Robles City Council District 1 seat is close with Beal ahead by 13 votes with a third of the ballots not yet counted. The third candidate Linda George is significantly behind after several news agencies and mutiple social media posts accused her of being part of a conspiracy in the weeks before the election.

Atascadero City Council candidates Mark Dariz and Seth Peek are separated by nine votes making it likely they will both win one of two available council seats. The third candidate Tori Keen lags 318 votes behind.

In the Grover Beach mayor race, Kassi Dee has increased her lead against Debbie Peterson by 1.35%. Even though the race is still to close to call, Dee’s chances have significantly increased.

Here are the Friday’s results for competitive city council, school board and district races in San Luis Obispo County:

City council races

Arroyo Grande, mayor

Caren Ray Russum 65.05%

Gaea Powell 34.95%

The Arroyo Grande City Council, District 3

Jamie Maraviglia 56.84%

Marlea Harmon 43.16%

Atascadero City Council, there are three candidates running for two seats

Mark Dariz 34.12%

Seth Peek 34.04%

Tori Keen 31.84%

Grover Beach, mayor

Kassi Dee 42.54%

Debbie Peterson 34.04%

Robert Robert 20.21%

Grover Beach City Council, District 3

Kathy McCorry 52.31%

Marsha Bolyanatz 47.69%

Grover Beach recall

The recall of Daniel Rushing is currently winning 56.64% to 43.36%.

Paso Robles City Council, District 1

Kris Beal 41.82%

Sharon Roden 41.13%

Linda George 17.05%

Paso Robles City Council, District 3

Steve Gregory 44.16%

Michael Rivera 34.14%

Jeff Carr 21.21%

Pismo Beach, mayor

Ed Waage 65.05%

Kevin Kreowski 34.96%

Pismo Beach City Council, there are three candidates running for two seats

Scott Newton 47,74%

Marcia Guthrie 37.01%

Gianni Scangarello 15.25%

San Luis Obispo, mayor

Erica Stewart 85.57%

Don Hedrick 14.43%

San Luis Obispo City Council, there are four candidates running for two seats

Jan Marx 40.27%

Mike Boswell 34.25%

John Drake 16.06%

Felicia Lewis 9.43%

School Board races

Atascadero Unified School District, there are three candidates running for two seats

Joey Arnold 22.16%

Corrinne Kuhnle 20.98%

Jodi Taylor 19.87%

Cayucos Elementary School District, Area 4

Peter Schuler 54.24%

Scott Smith 45.76%

Cayucos Elementary School District, Area 5

Dan Puett 78.03%

Susan Brownell 21.97%

Lucia Mar Unified School District, Area 1

Don Stewart 51.19%

Paul Bishoff 45.98%

Lucia Mar Unified School District, Area 2

Dee Santos 53%

Paule Hively 47%

Lucia Mar Unified School District, Area 4

Vicki Meagher 51.19%

Mike Fuller 48.89%

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, Area 3

Nathan Williams 64.56%

Hunter Breese 35.44%

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, Area 5

Laurene McCoy 56.32%

Tim Gearhart 43.68%

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, Area 6

Leo Castillo 51.65%

Adelita Hiteshew 48.35%

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, Area 7

Kenney Enney 58.37%

Tracy Dauterman 41.63%

San Luis Coastal Unified School District, Area 6

Erica Baltodano 72.11%

Eve Hinton 27.89%

Templeton Unified School District, three seats available

Ted Debost 27.87%

Cheryl Parks 27.30%

Matt Allison 26.75%

Jason Tesarz 18.10%

District races

Cayucos Sanitary District

Justin Smith 55.87%

Michael Shopshear 44.13%

Nipomo Community Services District, two seat available

John Joyce 49.77%

Philip Henry III 39.16%

James Wejrowski 11.07%

Oceano Community Services District, Division 1

Linda Austin 78.08%

Angela Smith 21.92%

Shirley Gibson 56.95%

Charles Varni 43.05%

Port San Luis Harbor District, Division 5

Richard Scangarello 60.02%

Katie Lichtig 39.98%

