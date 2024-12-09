SLO County Supervisor Arnold retiring, farewell planned
December 8, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
After more than a decade on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, Debbie Arnold is retiring. Her last board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 17.
In 2012, Arnold won a seat on the board besting incumbent Jim Patterson.
In 2020, Arnold beat the so-called “District 5 curse” and won a third term on the board. Former supervisors Patterson, Mike Ryan and David Blakely previously failed in their attempts at a third term in the district which includes Atascadero, parts of San Luis Obispo, Santa Margarita, Pozo and Creston.
The Republican Party of San Luis Obispo is hosting a retirement party for Arnold on Dec. 18 at the lake Pavilion at 9315 Pismo Avenue. To attend, register here.
The agenda:
- Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
- Appetizers, wine refreshments at 6 p.m.
- Dinner at 6:30 p.m.
