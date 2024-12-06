Man dispersed pepper spray into Morro Bay gym, arrested

December 6, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A homeless man is in jail after he dispersed pepper spray into the FitnessWorks gym in Morro bay on Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m., 51-year-old Brent Peterson allegedly entered the gym, walked over to the drink area, and then left. After a gym member offered Peterson water, they walked back in the gym together and the member bought Peterson a bottle of water. [Tribune]

Outside the gym, Peterson opened the gym door and deployed pepper spray into the building.

Management evacuated the gym and called law enforcement. Officers arrested Peterson for illegal use of tear gas and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail where he remains with his bail set at $30,000.

