Christmas morning fire damages home in Nipomo

December 25, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A fire damaged a home in Nipomo early Christmas morning, according to San Luis Obispo County Cal Fire.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a caller reported a fire at 663 Sandydale Drive. Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engaged in flames.

It took more than three hours to contain the blaze. Firefighters remained on site for more than seven hours cleaning up.

Cal Fire is investigating the cause of the fire. The total cost of the fire has not yet been released.

