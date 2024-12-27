Drunk driver hits two cars in San Luis Obispo
December 27, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A drunk driver who hit two cars in San Luis Obispo on Friday morning is now in jail, according to police.
At 8:20 a.m., the driver hit two parked cars on Mission Street before rolling their car near the intersection of Chorro Street. The driver was not injured.
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested the driver for drunk driving and booked them in the San Luis Obispo County Jail.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines