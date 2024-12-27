Drunk driver hits two cars in San Luis Obispo

December 27, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A drunk driver who hit two cars in San Luis Obispo on Friday morning is now in jail, according to police.

At 8:20 a.m., the driver hit two parked cars on Mission Street before rolling their car near the intersection of Chorro Street. The driver was not injured.

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested the driver for drunk driving and booked them in the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...