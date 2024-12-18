Eye on Ty: Recording refutes Paso Robles manager’s conspiracy claim

December 18, 2024

Editor’s note: This is the first in a three-part series regarding Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis’ claims of a conspiracy.



By KAREN VELIE

An audio tape refutes Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis’ claim for $2.275 million against the city for harassment and allowing a hostile work environment, CalCoastNews has found.

Lewis filed his claim against the city alleging that he had been criticized over his faith, his fitnes to hold office and his sexual orientation. He said that Councilman Chris Bausch and others, including a CalCoastNews reporter, had conspired against him.

A key element that Lewis cited in making his claim for compensation was that Councilman Bausch had used CalCoastNews to publish a damaging story about him. Lewis said that the story,“Paso Robles councilman discusses allegations he disparaged staff,” was not true and contributed to the hostile work environment he experienced at his job.

Lewis said that he suffered “extreme hypertension” that left him unable to work. He took medical leave on Aug. 12 and filed his claim four days later. Lewis asked to be compensated for the salary he had lost and would lose being unable to work. He spent four months away from his job as the city investigated and then denied his claim.

Lewis returned to work after he was denied a settlement, but continued to allege that he was targeted by Councilman Bausch and held up the CalCoastNews story as evidence of the “conspiracy.”

The story came out after Lewis, Mayor John Hamon and Councilman Bausch met at Angela’s Pastries in March. Lewis had arranged the meeting.

A CalCoastNews reporter was at the shop having something to eat when Bausch and Hamon walked in. They took a table next to the reporter’s and began a conversation that included concerns about Bausch’s questions to staff at city council meetings.

Hamon and Lewis spoke about their concerns that the use of “staff” was sending mixed messages to city employees. Bausch apologized to city employees at the next city council meeting. Saying that he had been invited to a meeting with the mayor and city manager and learned that a fellow council member had complained that city employees were taking offense when Bausch used the term “staff” in reference to reports delivered to the council.

“I’d like to offer an apology to all city staff for any comments I have made to make anyone feel uncomfortable or unappreciated,” he said, adding, “I apologize.”

Bausch told the people at the council meeting that Lewis had said that instead of using “staff,” and disparaging employees, he should begin using the actual names of any employees whose reports he had issues with.

But, Bausch added that, “since we receive our council agenda reports from ‘city staff,’ I will in all likelihood continue to reference ‘staff’ from time to time in my remarks.

“From here on out, unless otherwise noted, city staff may console themselves knowing that the staff I refer to is strictly limited to those who prepared the particular and unique staff report that I happen to be referencing,” he said. “If anyone is ever in doubt, please reach out to me. I promise to be nice.”

Lewis said that the CalCoastNews story about the conversation among the three, that was included in coverage of that city council meeting, was false and harmed him.

The story was based on the reporter’s notes. Lewis claimed one version of the conversation and Bausch another. But an audio recording of the conversation confirmed Bausch’ version and the CalCoastNews story and refutes Lewis’ version.

After learning a CalCoastNews reporter overheard their conversation at the pastry shop, Lewis initially accused the reporter of lying about being there. He then sent an email accusing the reporter of sitting at a table with two of the opponents of the contested paid parking program – Gary Lehrer and John Roush.

Despite learning the reporter was not at a table with Lehrer and Roush, Lewis continued making unfounded accusations.

“But because you were at separate tables that lends credibility to your narrative?” Lewis wrote in a March 22 email. “Understood. ‘If we all walk in at different times, they’ll never suspect an ambush an attempt at gotcha journalism.'”

Shortly afterwards. Lewis, who used to be the chief of police, asked the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office to investigate what he called a conspiracy. Lewis alleged Bausch gave the reporter heads up about the meeting.

Regardless, it is not a conspiracy nor a crime for a reporter to overhear a conversation at a public place. District Attorney Dan Dow confirmed his office is not investigating Lewis’ conspiracy claim.

Before filing his claim against Paso Robles, Lewis again changed his story this time accusing the reporter of hiding behind the pastry shop during his meeting with Bausch and Hamon.

After his claim was denied, Lewis filed an addendum to his complaint on Oct. 18. He wrote that a couple he referred to as business owners were his witnesses to the alleged conspiracy. But who are the couple and why are they supporting Lewis’ conspiracy claim?

Read part-two, Who are Ty Lewis’ witnesses and why are they supporting him?

