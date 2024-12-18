San Luis Obispo woman exposed infant to narcotics, arrested

December 18, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 37-year-old San Luis Obispo woman is facing narcotics and child endangerment charges after allegedly exposing her 6-month-old child to both methamphetamine and fentanyl.

During an Oct. 25 probation compliance check, officers discovered a substantial quantity of narcotics at the Olive Street home of Crystal Kulinski. SLO County Probation officers arrested Kulinski and called child welfare services to take custody of her infant.

Subsequent testing showed the child had been exposed to both methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Kulinski is now charged with felony child endangerment, possession of narcotic controlled substance for sales, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.

