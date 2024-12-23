Joy Health Bar in Shell Beach closing

December 23, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

After over seven years in business, Joy Health Bar in Shell Beach is closing its doors. Dec. 30 will be the last chance to visit the juice and yogurt bowl restaurant.

A series of economic hardships including road closures during the seascape construction, pandemic shutdowns and inflation have harmed the small bushiness. In addition, the landlord put the property up for sale and did not renew their lease.

“We tried to hold on as long as we could,” owner Chelsea Brescia said. “Its been a beautiful journey.”

