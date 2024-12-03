San Luis Obispo police seeking help identifying bike thief

December 2, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a thief who stole two bicycles on Nov. 23.

At 11:30 a.m., a person in a white truck stole two bicycles out of a truck parked on the 1100 block of Santa Rosa Street. The thief cut the cable lock, put the bikes in his white Dodge truck and drove away.

Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the thief contact officer Henderson at (805) 594-8061 and reference case # 241123034.

