Santa Maria officials warn residents of water scam

December 13, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Maria officials are warning the public about a scam targeting local water customers.

The scammers visit residents at their homes and falsely claim the city’s water supply is contaminated, specifically advising against drinking or using water without additional treatment. Scammers then attempt to sell their targets water treatment units under the guise the city will reimburse the cost.

However, the water in Santa Maria remains safe for drinking and other uses. City staff regularly tests and monitors water quality to ensure it meets all health and safety standards.

City employees do not visit homes without proper identification. City officials are asking residents to report any questionable encounters to the Santa Maria Police Department’s non-emergency line at (805) 925-0951 ext. 2277.

