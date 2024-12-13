Candidate for Pismo Beach’s dumbest criminal

December 13, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Pismo Beach police arrested an alleged drug dealer with a large amount of methamphetamine after the 42-year-old paid for a hotel room with counterfeit bills on Tuesday.



In the evening, a hotel clerk called 911 to report a man had used counterfeit bills to pay for his room. Officers arrived and determined the hotel guest, Ben Sedeno, was wanted for a parole violation.

During a search of Sedeno’s room, officers found nearly 3 ounces of methamphetamine and other items related to drug sales.

Officers booked Sedeno in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of possessing narcotics for sale, use of counterfeit currency and violation of parole. He remains held without bail in the county jail.



