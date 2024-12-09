SLO County Supervisor Arnold retiring, celebration planned

December 8, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

After more than a decade on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, Debbie Arnold is retiring. Her last board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 17.

In 2012, Arnold won a seat on the board besting incumbent Jim Patterson.

In 2020, Arnold beat the so-called “District 5 curse” and won a third term on the board. Former supervisors Patterson, Mike Ryan and David Blakely previously failed in their attempts at a third term in the district which includes Atascadero, parts of San Luis Obispo, Santa Margarita, Pozo and Creston.

The Republican Party of San Luis Obispo is hosting a retirement party for Arnold on Dec. 18 at the lake Pavilion at 9315 Pismo Avenue. To attend, register here.

The agenda:

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Appetizers, wine refreshments at 6 p.m.

Dinner at 6:30 p.m.

