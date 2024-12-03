This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

December 2, 2024

By CalCoastNews staff

Will the San Simeon CSD vote to move three employees from hourly to contract pay at a cost of $180,000 a year? How will the Paso Robles City Council respond to a request to delay mitigations for a large housing development? These are several of the issues public officials will discuss during this week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings.

The San Luis Obispo City Council meeting scheduled for Dec. 3 has been canceled because of an anticipated delay in receiving the certified results of the Nov. 5 election from San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder Elaina Cano. SLO County currently ranks as the second slowest at counting ballots for all counties in California.

The Paso Robles City Council will meet on Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

The Beechwood Specific Plan includes the construction of 911 residential units, including at least 150 multi-family residential units; 40,000 square feet of neighborhood commercial/mixed-use; and 20 plus acres of open space.

Before home construction can begin, the developer is required to make mutiple off-site traffic improvements.

Under item 6 on the agenda, the developer is asking the city to require improvements to the southbound right turn lane at South River Road and Niblick Road before the 150 housing unit is constructed instead of the first. If the council agrees to the change, the vote will not alleviate the off-site traffic improvements from being installed, only change the timing.

The Pismo Beach City Council will meet on Dec. 3 at 5:30 in the council chambers.

Pismo Beach operates on a two-year budget cycle, which allows for long-term planning. The council reviews and adjusts the budget every six months.

Under item 12-A on the agenda, the council will discuss passing a mid-fiscal year 2025 budget adjustment across all funds to show a net ongoing expenditure savings of $13,989 and a net one-time expenditure savings of $1,096,611.

The Los Osos Community Services District Board will meet on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. in the board room.

The Los Osos Community Services District conducted a statewide recruitment for new legal counsel. In November, the board interviewed four candidates.

Under item 4-B on the agenda, the board is slated to appoint attorney Craig Steele with the firm of Richards, Watson and Gershon to serve as legal counsel.

The San Simeon Community Services District will meet on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. in the Coast Unified Boardroom.

San Simeon Community Services District Interim General Manager Patrick Faverty is seeking a “reset” from an hourly consultant to a monthly contract. In his bid for more money, Faverty writes if you put a frog in boiling water he will jump out, but if you slowly heat the water, you will boil the frog.

“I am the boiled frog,” Feverty wrote. “From acting to interim to two extensions of the job of GM, I have slowly gotten ‘cooked’ so to speak. While I feel very successful in what has been accomplished, I’d like also to acknowledge how things might be improved. It is obviously time for a reset of the position of GM here.”

At a cost of $15,000 a month, Feverty is seeking to have himself and two other employees move from hourly compensation to monthly contracted pay, under item 8 on the agenda.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...