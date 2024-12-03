CHP identifies motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 154

December 3, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County on Nov. 29 as 22-year-old Otoniel Diaz of Goleta.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Friday, Diaz hit a guard rail near East Camino Cielo. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both lanes of the highway were temporarily closed. California Highway Patrol Officers assisted drivers through the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

