Arroyo Grande police arrest alleged predator
January 27, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Arroyo Grande police officers arrested a Ventura man on Friday after he allegedly attempted to meet with a minor for sex.
Shortly after noon on Jan. 24, officers took 49-year-old Jason Fisher into custody in Arroyo Grande where he had arranged to meet with someone he believed to be underage. Officers booked Fisher in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes and meeting with a minor for lewd purposes.
Fisher’s bail was set at $25,000. He posted bail and was released a few hours later.
During this ongoing investigation, it was discovered that Fisher volunteers as a youth sports coach in his community.
Investigators are asking anyone with further information regarding this investigation to contact Detective Estrada at (805) 473.5110 ext. 5122 or aestrada@arroyogrande.org
“The Arroyo Grande Police Department would like to thank the Grover Beach Police Department and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance with this matter,” according to a press release.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines