Arroyo Grande police arrest alleged predator

January 27, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Arroyo Grande police officers arrested a Ventura man on Friday after he allegedly attempted to meet with a minor for sex.

Shortly after noon on Jan. 24, officers took 49-year-old Jason Fisher into custody in Arroyo Grande where he had arranged to meet with someone he believed to be underage. Officers booked Fisher in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes and meeting with a minor for lewd purposes.

Fisher’s bail was set at $25,000. He posted bail and was released a few hours later.

During this ongoing investigation, it was discovered that Fisher volunteers as a youth sports coach in his community.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information regarding this investigation to contact Detective Estrada at (805) 473.5110 ext. 5122 or aestrada@arroyogrande.org

“The Arroyo Grande Police Department would like to thank the Grover Beach Police Department and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance with this matter,” according to a press release.

