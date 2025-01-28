SLO police arrest two drivers following pair of DUI crashes

January 27, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Following a pair of alleged DUI crashes over the weekend, the San Luis Obispo Police Department is warning residents about the danger of driving under the influence.

The first crash occurred Friday on Broad Street by Orcutt Road. Officers arrested the driver of a black Toyota sedan for driving under the influence of a controlled substance after colliding with a white Volkswagen, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Both the suspect and the Volkswagen driver sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Late Saturday night, the driver of a white, two-door BMW failed to navigate the roundabout on Tank Farm Road at Righetti Ranch Road. The BMW rolled, but no other vehicle was involved in the collision, and the driver was not injured.

Officers arrested the suspect for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officers are asking residents to designate a driver, use rideshare apps or call a friend, rather than driving when drunk or high.

