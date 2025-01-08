Cal Poly San Luis Obispo freshman drowned while on vacation
January 7, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student drowned while on vacation over winter break, Cal Poly announced on Tuesday.
Nico Thomas Green, a first-year civil engineering student from Reno, Nevada, passed away on Dec. 29. The university is in touch with Nico’s family and is extending its full support to them and his friends.
“Our thoughts are with them as they grieve their loss,” according to Cal Poly administration.
Nico’s family shared that he was the happiest he’d ever been at Cal Poly.
“Nico was larger than life and loved his roommates,” they said. “He was the happiest he’d ever been here at Cal Poly.”
Nico’s family will host services in his hometown Saturday, Jan. 11. Find more information by visiting the Office of the Dean of Students in Memoriam website.
