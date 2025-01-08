Tribune record’s request debated at Paso Robles City Hall

January 8, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Paso Robles City Council met in a special closed session meeting on Tuesday to discuss a public records request from the San Luis Obispo Tribune asking Councilman Chris Bausch to provide documents and a tape.

A key element that Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis cited in making his claim against the city for $2.275 million was that Bausch had used CalCoastNews to publish a damaging story about him. Lewis said that the story, “Paso Robles councilman discusses allegations he disparaged staff,” was not true and contributed to the hostile work environment he experienced at his job. The tape shows otherwise.

Lewis returned to work after he was denied a settlement, but continued to allege that he was targeted by Bausch and held up the CalCoastNews’ story as evidence of the “conspiracy.” Lewis alleges that if someone tipped the reporter off to the meeting at a local pastry shop, that would be a conspiracy. A claim not supported by law.

More than seven months after the tape was made, the Tribune asked for a copy. After Bausch did not provide the tape, the Tribune threatened legal action.

For more than two hours, the council discussed two cases regarding threats of litigation, with no action taken on one case.

Regarding the Tribune’s record’s request, City Attorney Elizabeth Hull said the council members discussed the case, and chose to create a subcommittee which will meet with Hull. On Wednesday evening, the Paso Robles City Council will meet in a second special meeting to continue discussing the Tribune’s records request.

