Deputies identify Templeton shooting suspect

January 30, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s office identified the 37-year-old man shot during a gunfight with deputies on Wednesday evening as Thomas Farrell of Templeton. The suspect lives on the same block as the shooting.

Deputies booked Farrell in the SLO County Jail on Thursday. He is being held without bail on two charges of attempted murder.

Shortly before 10 p.m., mutiple deputies responded to a report of shots fired near Templeton High School in the 1200 block of South Main Street. Farrell lives on the 1200

When the first patrol unit arrived, the suspect fired mutiple shots hitting the vehicle, but not harming the deputies inside.

A deputy in a second patrol vehicle engaged the suspect, who was struck by gunfire.The deputy was not injured.

Deputies provided medical aid to the suspect before he was transported to a local hospital, according to a press release. The suspect is currently in stable condition.

The SLO County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident. There is no further danger to the public, according to the press release.

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, this requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...