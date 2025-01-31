San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Paulding has failed Nipomo

January 31, 2025

OPINION by ADAM VERDIN

San Luis Obispo County residents deserve consistent and transparent leadership. Yet, when it comes to the controversial Caballero Battery Storage Project in Nipomo, the response from 4th District Supervisor Jimmy Paulding tells a different story.

If this project were next to Trilogy, an area where Paulding has historically focused much of his attention, I have no doubt it would have received the proper level of scrutiny and public engagement. But for the average working families of Nipomo? There was little communication and few opportunities for meaningful input.

Compare this to the Dana Reserve housing project. Paulding actively scrutinized that project—posting about it on social media and raising “concerns” in his monthly newsletters. Why didnt he give this battery facility the same level of public awareness and oversight?

Instead, the battery project was pushed forward with a bare-minimum 300-foot notification radius—far less than what a project of this magnitude warrants. A real community leader would have ensured broader community outreach.

Now, Paulding is trying to distance himself from the decision, explaining that it was the Planning Commission who approved it. But let’s be clear: every supervisor appoints a planning commissioner, and these commissioners reflect the priorities of those who choose them. The community should have been aware of this facility before approval—not after construction was nearly complete. This was his responsibility, not his planning commissioner’s.

Paulding claims public safety is his top priority. We’ve already seen the consequences of inadequate planning at the Moss Landing battery facility, where multiple fires forced evacuations and caused environmental damage. What is the real plan if something goes wrong? What happens when water cannot extinguish a lithium battery fire? What does “burn out in a controlled manner” actually mean for the families who live in Nipomo?

Given the facility’s proximity to Highway 101 and the junction of Highway 166, would a battery fire and toxic fumes have the potential to block evacuation along those routes? The community should have been given the opportunity to fully engage in this discussion before approval of the Caballero project.

In contrast, other elected officials have acted to protect their communities. The city of Morro Bay recently voted unanimously to pause battery plant development. Similarly, Assemblymember Dawn Addis introduced AB 303 to ensure that battery storage facilities undergo stronger community review before approval. If she sees the need for better public input, why did Paulding accept a bare-minimum notification radius?

We must apply the same level of accountability to all projects, regardless of politics. That’s why I strongly urge the county to pause the facility’s activation until a town hall is held where community concerns can be fully addressed.

Leadership means ensuring residents have a voice—and listening to them before it’s too late.

