Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Paulding has failed Nipomo

January 31, 2025

SLO County Supervisor Jimmy Paulding

OPINION by ADAM VERDIN

San Luis Obispo County residents deserve consistent and transparent leadership. Yet, when it comes to the controversial Caballero Battery Storage Project in Nipomo, the response from 4th District Supervisor Jimmy Paulding tells a different story.

If this project were next to Trilogy, an area where Paulding has historically focused much of his attention, I have no doubt it would have received the proper level of scrutiny and public engagement. But for the average working families of Nipomo? There was little communication and few opportunities for meaningful input.

Compare this to the Dana Reserve housing project. Paulding actively scrutinized that project—posting about it on social media and raising “concerns” in his monthly newsletters. Why didnt he give this battery facility the same level of public awareness and oversight?

Instead, the battery project was pushed forward with a bare-minimum 300-foot notification radius—far less than what a project of this magnitude warrants. A real community leader would have ensured broader community outreach.

Now, Paulding is trying to distance himself from the decision, explaining that it was the Planning Commission who approved it. But let’s be clear: every supervisor appoints a planning commissioner, and these commissioners reflect the priorities of those who choose them. The community should have been aware of this facility before approval—not after construction was nearly complete.  This was his responsibility, not his planning commissioner’s.

Paulding claims public safety is his top priority. We’ve already seen the consequences of inadequate planning at the Moss Landing battery facility, where multiple fires forced evacuations and caused environmental damage. What is the real plan if something goes wrong? What happens when water cannot extinguish a lithium battery fire? What does “burn out in a controlled manner” actually mean for the families who live in Nipomo?

Given the facility’s proximity to Highway 101 and the junction of Highway 166, would a battery fire and toxic fumes have the potential to block evacuation along those routes? The community should have been given the opportunity to fully engage in this discussion before approval of the Caballero project.

In contrast, other elected officials have acted to protect their communities. The city of Morro Bay recently voted unanimously to pause battery plant development. Similarly, Assemblymember Dawn Addis introduced AB 303 to ensure that battery storage facilities undergo stronger community review before approval. If she sees the need for better public input, why did Paulding accept a bare-minimum notification radius?

We must apply the same level of accountability to all projects, regardless of politics. That’s why I strongly urge the county to pause the facility’s activation until a town hall is held where community concerns can be fully addressed.

Leadership means ensuring residents have a voice—and listening to them before it’s too late.


Loading...
Subjects:         
Related:


8 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

I live nearby, and I wasn’t tracking this at all! Three-hundred foot notification? That’s insane. After Moss Landing, when will these Green Weenies get the hint? I guess California hasn’t hit bottom yet. Wonder what that’s going to look like…


15

Mr. Paulding thinks he knows better than you and I. That is why he slid this project through…without a meeting or mention of it…he believes he cares more about the environment so this project moves us to electric. He voted to have the county join in (was mandatory unless you opted out) to the new Community Choice Energy (which really wasn’t a choice so it is a ridiculous name) and now our electric bills are higher. He’s opened the county and rural areas for marijuana dispensaries, coming to your neighborhood soon. All of this because he’s so smart. He knows better than any of you or I and none of this will affect him because most of it will be down in Nipomo…not near his important constituents living in Trilogy. And at the recent South County Advisory Council meeting, people turned out overwhelmingly to oppose this project, and he was completely disrespectful to all of those who spoke and cut the meeting short because he doesn’t like questions or descension. Such a disappointment…


27

Paulding is only concerned about Paulding


27

Always follow the money. How big of a campaign contribution did Paulding receive from the company running the battery storage facility?


31

Paulding failed Arroyo Grande when he was on the city council so no surprise here. I also wouldn’t be surprised in CCE was involved with this and other battery projects, the whole CCE forced participation has been a mess from the start and Paulding supported it when on the AG city council.


25

Sounds like he’s just another corrupt politician in this county that put politics over people. Wouldn’t be surprising if he had donors donating large sums of money to his campaign that are benefiting financially from this project.


25

Paulding continues to prioritize his wealthy inner circle over his actual day to day constituents.


What else has he failed to tell Nipomo in an effort to serve his wealthy friends?


27
﻿