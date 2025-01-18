Front Page  »  

Fire destroys detached garage in Atascadero

January 18, 2025

Photo by Annie Braff

By KAREN VELIE

A fire destroyed a detached garage in Atascadero on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., a caller reported a fire in a two-car garage located next to a home at 10244 Catalpa Street. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to the home.

Photo by Annie Braff

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

 


