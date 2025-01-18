Fire destroys detached garage in Atascadero
January 18, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A fire destroyed a detached garage in Atascadero on Saturday morning.
Shortly after 9:30 a.m., a caller reported a fire in a two-car garage located next to a home at 10244 Catalpa Street. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to the home.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
