Fire reported at junior High school in Paso Robles, smoke only

January 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters were dispatched to Flamson Junior High School on Friday morning for what ended up being smoke, but no fire.

Shortly before 9:20 a.m., a caller reported a fire at the middle school located on Spring Street. Firefighters arrived to find smoke poring from the heating, air conditioning and ventilation unit in the gym.

Students were temporarily evacuated while the smoke cleared. Firefighters left shortly after they arrived.

