Fire rages at Vistra battery storage facility in Moss Landing

January 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A fire is raging at the Vistra battery storage facility in Moss Landing leading to evacuations and school and road closures in the area.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, the fire broke out at the 300-megawatt battery storage facility. Vistra evacuated employees and reported the fire. Because of the presence of lithium-ion batteries, firefighters are not engaging the blaze and instead plan to let it burn out.

Approximately 40% of the battery storage facility has burned. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Assemblywoman Dawn Addis said the safety and wellbeing of the community is her number one priority.

“I am deeply concerned and have serious questions about the safety of this battery energy storage plant,” Addis said in a statement. “I will be looking for transparency and accountability for why this happened again at Moss Landing. I am exploring all options for preventing future battery energy storage fires from ever occurring again on the Central Coast.”

Vistra has plans to construct and operate a 600-megawatt battery storage facility in Morro Bay. However, mutiple residents have voiced concerns the facility will endanger the public while negatively impacting tourism and the fishing industry.

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, this requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...