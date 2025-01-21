Former President Joe Biden returns to Santa Barbara County

January 20, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Former President Joe Biden and Jill Biden landed at Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County following the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Top commanders greeted the couple as they arrived late Monday afternoon.

The Bidens plan to vacation in the Santa Ynez Valley, at the ranch of a friend.

This is not the first time the Bidens have vacationed in Santa Barbara County. Following the Democratic National Convention, Jill Biden was spotted in Solvang.

