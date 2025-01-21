Former President Joe Biden returns to Santa Barbara County
January 20, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Former President Joe Biden and Jill Biden landed at Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County following the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Top commanders greeted the couple as they arrived late Monday afternoon.
The Bidens plan to vacation in the Santa Ynez Valley, at the ranch of a friend.
This is not the first time the Bidens have vacationed in Santa Barbara County. Following the Democratic National Convention, Jill Biden was spotted in Solvang.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines