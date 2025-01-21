Trump suspends offshore wind energy, Morro Bay projects in peril

January 21, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order halting new offshore wind leases in federal waters while pausing current leases, such as the three charters off the coast of Morro Bay.

The order instructs the Secretary of the Interior to examine the ecological, economic, and environmental necessity of terminating or amending any existing wind energy leases. During the assessment, agencies are barred from issuing or renewing approvals, rights of way, permits or loans for both onshore and offshore wind projects.

“The assessment shall consider the environmental impact of onshore and offshore wind projects upon wildlife, including, but not limited to, birds and marine mammals,” according to the executive order. “The assessment shall also consider the economic costs associated with the intermittent generation of electricity and the effect of subsidies on the viability of the wind industry.”

In 2022, the federal government auctioned off three offshore wind energy sites located between 20 and 30 miles off the coast of Morro Bay. The goal was to have the windmills in the water by 2030.

While the majority of San Luis Obispo County residents initially supported the “green energy” projects, sentiments changed as information regarding plans to industrialize Port San Luis near Avila Beach and portions of the Morro Bay waterfront spread through the community.

Industrialization of the proposed Central Coast ports would have significant impacts on the local economy, the fishing industry and the ecosystems. The support systems on land would include massive piers, and could require new breakwaters and dredging.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...