Jules Tuggle appointed to the Grover Beach City Council

January 14, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Grover Beach City Council on Monday unanimously appointed realtor Jules Tuggle to fill the council seat left vacant after the community voted to recall Daniel Rushing.

In March 2024, Grover H2O, a citizens group in Grover Beach, collected the required signatures to place a recall of Rushing on the ballot. His detractors condemned his votes to raise water rates and to tear up streets for a proposed water treatment plant.

Eleven applicants applied for Rushing’s seat on the council. Even though the community appeared to support David Swift, the council selected Tuggle.

While living in Fresno, Tuggle was the administrative assistant to a county supervisor. More recently, she served as the DEI chair for USA Swimming.

“I want to serve on the city council because I am deeply committed to making a positive impact in our community,” Tuggle wrote in her application. “I believe in the power of local government to create meaningful change, and I want to be part of a team that prioritizes the needs and concerns of residents and local business”

