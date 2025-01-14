Cayucos needs a new general manager

January 14, 2025

OPINION by JULIE TACKER

It has come to the community’s attention that the Cayucos Sanitary District General Manager Rick Koon moved out-of-state several months ago. He was last seen in the office in late October. On Thursday, the board plans to discuss Koon’s employment in closed session.

Koon’s salary has ballooned to over $260,000 a year to manage sewer and garbage for a town of 2,500. He has been working from out-of-state for several months and has no intention of returning to California.

Working remotely as a general manager for an agency that provides critical services is inappropriate. This is a precedent setting and an unacceptable arrangement.

The arrangement has deleterious repercussions for the district line staff, who are prohibited from working remotely, while Koon is permitted a special arrangement.

It is unrealistic to believe that Mr. Koon is able to fulfill the responsibilities of general manager from an out-of-state location. Operating remotely, he is unable to supervise staff fairly and adequately.

As general manager, he is the only official of the district who can hire and fire personnel. This out-of-state management sets problematic precedence, likely reducing staff morale and creating a hostile work environment, which puts the district at risk for legal action.

Being out-of-state; he has no ability to witness the interactions of staff, giving any staff member the ability to challenge any disciplinary actions or terminations. Being out-of-state, Koon is out-of-touch with the community, staff and district operations.

Furthermore, Koon will not be on site when the regulatory authorities make inspections of district facilities, this is not only impractical, it is unprofessional. Perhaps more importantly, Koon’s relationship with the community is embarrassing for the board and residents.

Additionally, as general manager, Koon is the only district official that can incur costs in an emergency. If he is unable to communicate on behalf of the district in a natural disaster or catastrophic event, no emergency personnel, equipment or necessary action could be engaged. Cell phone and internet service often goes down during earthquakes and wildfires. In these instances, roads may be blocked, making it difficult or impossible for Koon to respond to an emergency in a timely fashion.

In light of Koon’s out-of-state residency, his employment with the district should have been severed immediately upon his departure from San Luis Obispo County. Koon should be terminated and a local replacement found.

The public is invited to weigh in on the board’s review of Koon at the 5 p.m. Jan. 16 board meeting. The board meeting room in located at 200 Ash Avenue in Cayucos. Correspondence can be sent to ALessi@cayucossd.org.

