San Luis Obispo police arrest two teens for fireworks violations

January 10, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested two teens for allegedly setting off fireworks in a park last week.

Over multiple nights, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 4 a.m., the suspects set off illegal fireworks in the area of Devaul Park on Madonna Road, according to police. Officers then surveilled the area.

As officers were conducting surveillance on Saturday, a group of youth suspects allegedly entered the park and set off a large mortar-type firework. Police attempted to detain the suspects, but they fled on foot in multiple directions.

Officers on bicycles pursued several of the suspects and managed to stop two of them near Madonna Road and Eto Circle. Police found the suspects, ages 16 and 17, in possession of mortar-style fireworks and lighters. Officers arrested the two juveniles.

Authorities booked the two suspects in San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Services Center on charges of misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor possession of fireworks.

Investigators located a discharged mortar-type firework inside the park where the fireworks had been set off. Police recovered the discharged firework and booked it as evidence.

The police department is warning residents that it is a misdemeanor offense to possess or set off dangerous fireworks within the city of San Luis Obispo. Doing so creates a serious fire and safety hazard and disturbs the peace in city neighborhoods, police said.

