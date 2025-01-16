SLO County school district considers cutting classes

January 15, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Expecting to spend $5 million more than it brings in this year, the San Luis Coastal Unified School District is considering cutting transitional kindergarten classes at the end of this school year.

During a board meeting on Tuesday, the district reported that in three years at current spending levels it would fall below the required 3% in reserves. Fewer students resulting in less revenue along with escalating costs has led the board to consider cutting services.

While cutting transitional kindergarten is on the table, the district is also considering several other options including a hiring freeze.

The district is hosting community meetings on the proposed cuts a meeting on Jan. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1500 Lizzie Street, Room J2, in San Luis Obispo; and on Jan. 22 from p.m. to 7 p.m at the Morro Bay High School theater.

On Feb. 4, the board of trustees will vote on the proposed cuts.

