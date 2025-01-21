Knife wielding man leads to standoff in Santa Maria

January 21, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A man acting erratically while wielding a knife was arrested on Sunday following a nearly six-hour standoff in Santa Maria.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., several 9-1-1 callers reported a man behaving erratically while armed with a knife in the 1000 block of W. Boone Street. For two days, the man had allegedly caused multiple disturbances in his apartment complex.

Upon arrival, officers identified 45-year-old Michael Achterberg as the alleged perpetrator. Officers attempted to make contact with Achterberg at his apartment, however, he was uncooperative, refused to comply with police commands and barricaded himself inside.

Achterberg threatened officers while still in possession of a large knife. Officers contained the area and evacuated nearby residents as a precaution.

The city’s crisis team negotiated with Achterberg in an effort to resolve the situation peacefully. Despite their efforts, Achterberg remained uncooperative and refused to surrender for nearly six hours.

The crisis team deploying multiple less-lethal measures—including chemical agents—to bring the situation to a safe resolution.

At 9:15, Achterberg left his apartment and surrendered without further incident.

Officers booked Achterberg in the Santa Barbara County Jail. He is facing charges related to assault with a deadly weapon, in addition to an unrelated misdemeanor bench warrant.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...