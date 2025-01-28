Witness refutes Paso Robles city manager’s claim, he steps down

January 28, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Less than three days after Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis’ primary witness refuted several of his claims of a conspiracy against him on a local radio show, the city announced Lewis stepped down with a settlement agreement. His last day was Jan. 26.

Lewis filed his claim on Aug. 16 seeking $2.275 million against the city for harassment and allowing a hostile work environment. He said that Councilman Chris Bausch and others, including a CalCoastNews reporter, had conspired against him.

The city denied his claim.

Lewis then provided an addendum to his initial complaint on Oct. 18. Lewis wrote that Ernest and Grace Hall, the owners of a marijuana delivery service, informed him a group of people, Gary Lehrer and Linda George, were conspiring against him.

Lewis claimed the Halls also told him Bausch and a reporter had organized meetings with a goal of ousting him office.

On Jan. 23, Grace Hall called into Soundoff on KPRL. When asked about Lewis’ allegations that Lehrer and George were involved in the conspiracy, Grace Hall said she had never met either one of them.

When asked about allegations she told Lewis that Bausch and a reporter hosted meetings to discuss telling lies about Lewis, Grace Hall said that neither she nor her husband made the claim.

Following a closed session City Council meeting on Monday, City Attorney Elizabeth Hull said Lewis and the city had reached a mutual settlement agreement. Hull plans to make the settlement agreement public no earlier than Feb. 4.

“This agreement resolves all outstanding issues related to a claim Mr. Lewis previously filed against the city,” the city said in a statement. “Under the terms of the settlement, neither party will pursue litigation related to this claim.”

Assistant City Manager Chris Huot has assumed the role of interim city manager.

