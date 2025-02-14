50,000 gallons of sewage spill into San Luis Obispo Creek

February 13, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

An estimated 50,000 gallons of sewage spilled into San Luis Obispo Creek amid the storm on Thursday, according to SLO County Public Health Department.

At 12:40 p.m., a release of partially treated wastewater mixed with diluted rainwater began at San Luis Obispo’s wastewater treatment facility because of the storm. Staff stopped the spill by 1 p.m.

The creek flows into the ocean through the San Luis Creek outfall at Avila Beach.

The county issued beach closure advisories for the creek outfall and beach areas up-coast and down-coast near the Avila Beach Pier. Ocean water samples will be taken at these locations tomorrow following this storm surge event.

The health department advises the public to avoid ocean water contact during, and at least three days following, significant rainstorms—such as the recent storm. Contact with storm water while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea.

