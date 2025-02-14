Paso Robles firefighters rescue nine people stranded near the riverbed

February 13, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles firefighters rescued nine people stranded on an island in the Salinas River on Thursday afternoon.

After a caller reported people living in encampments in the riverbed were stranded, three engines, a battalion chief, and a rescue boat responded. Because of the storm, extra emergency crews were on duty.

Crews were able to launch a boat and and safely rescue nine individuals from riverbed

encampments. None of the victims required medical treatment, and no responders were injured.

“Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind residents of the

importance of heeding evacuation messages,” according to a press release. “The Salinas River poses significant life and health hazards due to dangerous river flow and high bacteria levels. Evacuation warnings were issued to riverbed occupants starting on Monday.”

