Atascadero police seek help finding thief
February 10, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The Atascadero Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a man suspected of stealing from a retail store over the weekend.
The suspect walked out of Miner’s Ace Hardware with several large boxed items. He left the store in a white Kia SUV with the old Kia logo and a paper California legacy license plate that had “Hoonigans” written in place of the state and plate number.
Officers are asking anyone who recognizes the person or the vehicle to call dispatch at (805) 461-5051 and refer to case number 25-0163.
“Your help is greatly appreciated in keeping our community safe,” according to the police department.
