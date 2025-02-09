Find deals in San Luis Obispo County on golf, lodging, more

February 9, 2025

Find great local sales and deals on dining, happy hours, lodging, golf and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.

Hunter Ranch Golf Course – Hunter Ranch Bar & Grill

Twilight special golf rate

Tee off at twilight with this limited time offer! Every day after 12 p.m., play a round of golf for just $59 for non-members and $49 for members.

Golf special

Stands of century-old blue oaks and sparkling lakes frame your views, while a challenging and fun layout tests your mettle. Call Hunter Ranch and mention this ad and golf for $80, with a cart, on Mondays through Thursdays.

Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort in Avila Beach

Love is in the air

Celebrate love with a serene getaway featuring private mineral hot tubs and moments of genuine connection in the heart of nature.

$50 off all standard rooms and one-bedroom suites. Any day of the week! Stay now through February 28, 2025.

Call (805) 595-7302 to make a reservation.

Late night soak



Unwind under the stars! Treat yourself to a serene late-night hillside hot tubs soak for two for just $30!

Add discount code “AFTER10” to the notes in your online reservation or mention at check-in to receive discount.

Offer available Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays.

Rock and Roll Diner in Oceano and Pismo Beach

Brighten up your day with a visit to one of the most unique dining experiences on the Central Coast – the Rock and Roll Diner in Oceano. Enjoy the train ride with flavors from their oakpit BBQ, burgers, pasta, seafood, salads and even Greek and Mexican specialties.

Happy hour specials

Enjoy their enticing happy hour drink and food specials from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.

Domestic beer $3

Imports and micro-brews $6

House wine $6

Well drinks $7

Large beef or chicken taco $4

Cheese quesadilla, fish taco, chips with guacamole, hummus with pita zucchini stix $5.

Rock and Roll Diners are located at 1300 Railroad Street in Oceano and at the Pismo Coast Village RV Resort at 165 Dolliver Street in Pismo Beach.

Old Juan’s Cantina in Oceano

A great way to start your Sunday – brunch at Old Juan’s Cantina in Oceano! Spice up your morning with a delicious, hearty brunch, available from 10 a.m. t0 2 p.m for $35.

The extensive buffet includes all-you-can-eat Mexican breakfast entrees and desserts, plus two glasses of champagne, mimosas or non alcoholic drinks. Or, if you want to skip the buffet, you can order your favorite items from their breakfast menu or regular.

And all of our customers will enjoy fresh chips and two kinds of salsa, plus our house made tortillas and agave butter, available every Sunday.

SeaVenture Beach Hotel and Restaurant in Pismo Beach

Surf, turf, and stay

A steak and lobster dinner for two included with your stay!

During the month of love, book this fabulous package with everything you need for the perfect celebration of love. Enjoy a candlelit surf and turf dinner during your Pismo Beach getaway.

Package Starting at $259. Available Sunday through Thursday only.

Call the Sea Venture Hotel at (805) 773-4994.

Love and Lux Package

Check into your room with a grand entrance of rose petals. Then, continue on to delicious treats and toast at sunset.

Package includes:

Grand rose petals room entrance

Bottle of sparkling wine or cider

Chocolate-covered strawberries

Package Starting at $239. Available Any Day

Call the Sea Venture Hotel at (805) 773-4994.

Cafe Roma Restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Happy hour special

Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still offering 2020 prices on most items.

Patrick Pearson Music in SLO Patrick Pearson Music is offering four lessons for the price of three, a $50 discount. Patrick Pearson teaches guitar, ukulele, piano, drums, bass, mandolin and banjo to students of all ages. He is a professional working musician with 25 years of teaching experience. Call (805) 748-4366 for more information. Spencer’s Fresh Markets Make a feast with Salmon at $9.99 a pound, Roma Tomatoes at 99 cents a pound, and Avocados at four for a $5. Click here for additional weekly specials.

