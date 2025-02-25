Gag order placed on SLO County embezzlement case

February 24, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County judge on Monday morning placed a gag order on an embezzlement case against a former probation officer who allegedly stole more than $100,000 from the SLO County Probation Peace Officers’ Association.

Fallyn Sierra Rollins, 31, served as the treasurer for the officer’s union in 2023 and 2024. As treasurer, Rollins had control over the association’s checking account, debit card, and financial records which allowed her to allegedly divert money undetected.

The SLO County District Attorney’s Office charged Rollins with nine counts of felony grand theft by embezzlement regarding dozens of the alleged fraudulent transactions.

Earlier this month, Rollins attorney Robert Sanger filed a motion for a gag order arguing District Attorney Dan Dow had posted about the case on Facebook.

In his opposition, Dow said he did not release damaging evidence of guilt or commented upon specific instances of criminal misconduct. Instead, he posted about “public workings of the courts regarding bail and booking, and such matters were generally within the province of public record.”

Regardless, Dow said he was not opposed to a gag order and Sanger dropped his motion.

The gag order prohibits the parties, witnesses, law enforcement, court personnel, and both prosecutors, defense attorneys and their staffers from releasing information about the case.

Rollins arraignment is scheduled for April 8.

