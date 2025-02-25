This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

February 25, 2025

By CalCoastNews staff

Will Morro Bay City Council extend an ordinance banning battery storage facilities in the city? Will San Luis Obispo County move forward with a plan to spend construct a trail from Morro Bay to Cayucos?

These are several of the issues public officials will discuss during this week’s SLO County government meetings.

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will meet on Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. in the board chambers.

At a cost of $12 million, the Morro Bay to Cayucos Connector Trail is slated to extend from Cloisters Park in Morro Bay to Norma Rose Park in Cayucos. The county is planning to start construction in 2027.

Under item 21 on the agenda, The SLO County Board of Supervisors will consider directing staff to apply for a $2 million Coastal Conservancy grant to provide the remaining funds needed to construct the trail.

The SLO County Board of Supervisors is also slated to appoint Jon Ansolabehere as county council on Tuesday. If appointed, Ansolabehere will receive $397,783 annually in salary and benefits. His four year contact will begin on March 16.

The Arroyo Grande City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the council chambers.

The Arroyo Grande City Council will consider creating a Citizen Sales Tax Oversight Committee following the tax increase voted in during the last election, under item 11-B on the agenda.

The council will also review and provide direction on specific aspects of the Halcyon Complete Streets Project. The stated purpose of the project is to “transform Halcyon Road from vehicle-centric to a welcoming environment that will provide for safe mobility and accessibility, connecting people by enhancing the built environment for all modes of travel.”

The Atascadero City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the council chambers.

The Atascadero City Council plans to review and approve the expenditure of 2025 Community Development Block Grant funds.

Under item B-2 on the agenda, city staff is recommending the city provide $95,248 for Viejo Camino sidewalk and ADA improvements, $12,520 for youth activity scholarships, $9,460 for El Camino Homeless Organization, and $29,306 to the city and SLO County for administering the grants.

The Charles Paddock Zoo is working on accreditation and financial sustainability. To address these priorities, staff is seeking additional funding for capital improvements that were recommended during the accreditation site visit.

Under item C-2 on the agenda, the City Council will consider reallocating $1,000,000 to zoo animal habitat maintenance and upgrades, and commit to funding up to $340,000 in additional staff costs in future years.

The Grover Beach City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 24 in the council chambers.

The Grover Beach City Council has a light agenda that includes plans to review city goals for mid-year for fiscal year 2024-2025 and to discuss setting goals for the next two fiscal years.

The Morro Bay City Council will meet on Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Hall.

The Morro Bay City Council voted in January for an urgency ordinance to temporarily halt a potential battery energy storage project. The urgency ordinance expires on March 14. The City Council also directed staff to return with another ordinance, with a goal of extending the urgency ordinance.

Vistra, a Texas-based energy company, has plans to construct and operate a 600 megawatt battery storage facility on approximately 24 acres of a roughly 70-acre site. However, residents, concerned the facility will endanger the public while negatively impacting tourism and the fishing industry, pushed a local ballot initiative to stop Morro Bay from permitting the project.

Under item 8-A on the agenda, the City Council will discuss extending the interim urgency ordinance for up to 22 months and 15 days. The proposed extension ordinance would provide time for staff to research and develop permanent regulations to address the impacts of battery storage facilities.

